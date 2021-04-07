From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A former Special Adviser on Political Matters to Adams Oshiomhole, Hon Charles Ekhorutomwen Idahosa, has advised politicians to listen to their followers to avoid pitfalls in politics.

He made the remark in Benin at the launch and unveiling of a book and video entitled “The Fall of The Last Godfather”, presented by a Media practitioner, Mr Ogie Ogedegbe.

Idahosa, a former Commissioner for Information and Orentation in Chief Lucky Igbinedion’s administration, explained that the work is his contribution to enrich Nigeria’s political library.

‘The work, “The Fall of The Last Godfather”, is the author’s contribution, not just to knowledge, in general terms, but particularly to enrich our political library and enhancing our Democratic Development,’he said.

‘It is an advisory to political leaders, on the need to learn to listen and not just to the soothing or ego messaging words of their accolytes who may be acting in their self interest.

‘Equally, leaders must learn to listen to some times, discomforting voices from the other side, especially from a strong voice.’

He explained that he authored the book is to advance knowledge and not for pecuniary reasons, adding that leaders must learn to listen first before they take decisions and actions.