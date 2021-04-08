From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former Special Adviser on Political Matters to Adams Oshiomhole, Charles Idahosa, yesterday, said politicians at all times, should learn how to listen to their followers to avoid pitfalls in politics.

He made the remark in Benin at the launch and unveiling of a book and Video: “The Fall of The Last Godfather,’ presented by a media practitioner, Mr. Ogie Ogedegbe.

Idahosa, former commissioner for Information and Orientation in Lucky Igbinedion’s administration, explained that the “The Fall of The Last Godfather” is his contribution to enrich the nation’s political library.

“The work is the author’s contribution, not just to knowledge, in general terms, but particularly to enrich our political library and enhancing our Democratic Development.

“It is an advisory to political leaders, on the need to learn to listen and not just to the soothing or ego messaging words of their accolytes who may be acting in their self interest.

“Equally, leaders must learn to listen to some times, discomforting voices from the other side, especially from a strong voice,” he said.

He also said that the other reason for authoring the book is to advance knowledge and not for pecuniary reasons, just as he added that leaders must learn to listen first, before they take decision and action.