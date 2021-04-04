By Lukman Olabiyi

Former Osun State governorship aspirant, under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kunle Adegoke has joined other Nigerians to commiserate with South West region over the death of their illustrious son and spokesperson for pan-Yoruba socio cultural group, Afenifere, late Yinka Odumakin.

The death of Afenifere spokeperson was announced by his wife Joe on Saturday.

Adegoke who is the founder of Tiwa N Tiwa LOsun Foundation

, in a statement with caption: Yinka Odumakin:” Loss too big to understand”, described the demise of Odumakin as rude shock.