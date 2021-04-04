By Lukman Olabiyi
Former Osun State governorship aspirant, under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kunle Adegoke has joined other Nigerians to commiserate with South West region over the death of their illustrious son and spokesperson for pan-Yoruba socio cultural group, Afenifere, late Yinka Odumakin.
The death of Afenifere spokeperson was announced by his wife Joe on Saturday.
Adegoke who is the founder of Tiwa N Tiwa LOsun Foundation
, in a statement with caption: Yinka Odumakin:” Loss too big to understand”, described the demise of Odumakin as rude shock.
The statement read:”Information about the demise of the great Comrade Yinka Odumakin has left us speechless. Not being aware of his earlier sickness made it more devastating to learn, he has suddenly gone so soon. This is a big loss to the democratic aspirations of Nigeria, to the emancipation struggles of the masses and the revolutionary agitations for a more progressive Yoruba race.
“Tiwa N Tiwa LOsun Foundation commiserates with Comrade Joe Okei-Odumakin, the entire Odumakin family, the civil society and all activists involved in the struggles to make Nigeria better”.
