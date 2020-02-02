Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

FORMER Chief Whip of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Olafisoye Akinmoyede, who has just been discharged and acquitted by the Oyo State High Court over the murder of a federal lawmaker, Temitope Olatoye, has announced that he has stepped aside from partisan politics for a while.

He announced in an interview with journalists at Lalupon, his hometown in Lagelu Local Government Area, Ibadan, during a reception and special prayer session organised for him by his people to celebrate his court victory over the allegation of murder.

Akinmoyede, former chairman of Lagelu Local Government, that represented Lagelu state constituency in the eighth assembly on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), explained that he decided to quit politics for a while so that he would have time to mourn the demise of his very close friend, Olatoye, calling on his supporters to support Governor Seyi Makinde of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to move the state and local government forward in the pacesetter state.