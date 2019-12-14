It is a little bit hard to fault the claim that former First lady of Oyo State, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, is a woman of impeccable character and great vision. The ever gorgeous woman, born into an industrious Hajaig Family of Lebanon, has shown zeal and resilience both as a corporate executive and also as an entrepreneur.

Way long before her husband, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, embraced partisan politics, Florence has recorded success in the retail business world. Even when her hubby won the Senate seat and later became Oyo State governor, she remains her very industrious self. She was a major distributor with some FMCG companies including Procter and Gamble, and later embraced retailing with the opening of the family’s popular business brand, Grandex.

Spotlight gathered that for the eight years they spent inside Government House in Agodi, some of the family business didn’t get the needed attention despite that one of her daughters, manages the business. But since their exit from Government House in Agodi, Ibadan, Florence, who celebrated her 60th birthday in April this year, has barely taken a breather since the handover. It seemed as if nothing has changed. She’s still her effervescent outgoing self. In September, to mark her 39th year of marital sojourn with her husband and also close a chapter as First Lady of Oyo, she released a book, Reflections and Life Lessons at 60: My Life Like A Rainbow. The book, said to have sold like hot cake, was her memoir-of-sorts. In continuation of her active life after office, Florence and by extension, her husband, is concentrating on expanding their retail business and building Grandex into a formidable brand with more outlets in major areas of Ibadan and Lagos. As part of the expansion, the family is erecting a multimillion naira mall in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The mall, a multi-storey masterpiece, painted white and has all the features of a modern mall, in size and facilities, is located at the Ring Road axis of Ibadan and very close to the new GloWorld office. It’s been built by a reputable construction company.

Spotlight learnt that the new Grandex Mall is slated for commissioning on December 16, 2019 to commemorate the 70th birthday celebration of the former Governor who has the honour of governing the state for eight straight years.