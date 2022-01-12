From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, is dead.

Daily Sun has learnt that the governor of the state between 2007 and 2011 died in the early hours of today.

Although there has not been an official confirmation of his death, close aides to him said he died in the early hours of today in his Ogbomoso residence.

His death comes exactly one month after the passing away of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III.

Alao-Akala, who also served as deputy governor in the state between 2003 and 2007, was 71-years-old. He would have celebrated his 72nd year birthday in June.

One of the security details of the governor said: ‘Oga went to bed yesterday night and with instruction that we would travel from Ogbomoso to Ibadan today. This morning, the convoy was ready and we were expecting oga to come out. When we did not see him for a long time because it was unsual of him, one of us went inside and it was discovered that oga has not come out of his bedroom. Later, we found out that he is dead.’