Chief Sharafadeen Alli, a former Secretary to Oyo State Government (SSG) has prayed that Almighty God grant former state governor, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, quick recovery from his ill-health.

Alli made the intercession in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajimobi had been hospitalised for weeks over an ailment suspected to be the coronavirus disease.

The former SSG said that the former governor deserved prayers and urged all to pray for his quick recovery.

“The former governor deserve our prayers.

“I urge you all to remember him in our prayers; let’s pray that Almighty God grant him quick recovery.

“We must collectively stay safe and observe all regulations prescribed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as other stakeholders during this ongoing global pandemic,’’ Alli said.

He advised Gov. Seyi Makinde to seek professional advice before reopening schools, religious centres and government offices.

Alli said the reopening of schools, government offices and religious centres amidst an increasing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state was an open invitation to danger.

NAN also reports that Makinde had recently announced that all Primary six, JSS3 and SS3 students in the state should resume on June 29.

Makinde, who himself had been a recovered victim from the COVID-19, also announced the reopening of worship centres in the state at 25 per cent capacity.

The former SSG wondered why the state government was in a haste to reopen schools when “examination coordinating bodies such as WAEC and NECO are not in a hurry to commence’’.

He said Nigerians were marvelled when the state government announced its readiness to reopen schools and religious centres in few days’ time when other states are still finding a lasting solution to the ravaging pandemic.

According to him, the decision is unguarded, untimely and insensitive at the time the whole world is battling to find a lasting solution to the issue of COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is good to consider reopening of schools, but not at this time when the number of COVID-19 victims in the state is increasing.

“More so when it is obvious that precautionary measures have not been put in place to forestall community infection.

“I will advise you to tarry and seek professional counsel before taking such step because people’s adherence and enforcement of the existing regulation is very poor,’’’ Alli said.

He said that South Korea and Israel opened the schools, but had to close down again when COVID-19 cases spiked in those countries.

The former SSG said that the lives of people are very precious and they should be treated as such. (NAN)