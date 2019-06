Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested on corruption charges on Monday, a Pakistani official said, in a blow to the opposition Pakistan People’s Party.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) spokesman Nawazish Ali confirmed to Reuters that Zardari has been arrested. He, however, did not provide details.

Local media channels said NAB arrested Zardari over its investigation into fake bank accounts and money laundering.

The former president could not be reached for comment.

He has, however, denied any wrongdoing linked to those cases, while his PPP party says the cases are politically motivated.

Widower of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, Zardari spent 11 years in jail on corruption and murder charges before becoming president in 2008.

He was never convicted and also denied any wrongdoing.

(Reuters/NAN)

READ ALSO: Pope Francis wants first papal visit to Iraq