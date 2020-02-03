Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Former acting Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party ,(PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, has called for dialogue among various groups, individuals, government and security agencies to resolve the ongoing security challenges in the country.

Baraje expressed regret that the security problems and mass killings of innocent citizens are becoming too worrisome and getting out of the control of the security outfits. The PDP chieftain expressed these views in a statement from his media office in Ilorin, the Kwara State.

According to him, the most difficult problem facing the country now is insecurity. He, therefore, urged Nigerians particularly youths to be security conscious and report strange people within their environment as well as suspicious objects to the appropriate authorities.

“I wish to appreciate all Nigerians for their resilience, perseverance and never-say-die-attitude at these very difficult times. Everybody is now feeling the punches of the difficult times, good governance is really difficult to get these days. I, therefore, wish to say that the most difficult and most depressing of the entire situation is the insecurity in the country.

“I want to also enjoin Nigerians to go back to their culture. The culture of working together with our neighbours in ensuring that our environment is safe as this is the period that we must all be at alert, leave up to our responsibilities and be our brother’s keeper,” he said.