Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Father of former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, is dead.

The deceased, Alhaji Muhammad Na’iya Makarfi, who held the traditional title of Majidadin Zazzau, died yesterday, in Makarfi town of Kaduna.

He was 99.

Alhaji Makarfi was buried, yesterday, according to Islamic injunctions, in statement by senator Makarfi’s personal aide, Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo.

He wrote: “The death has occurred of Alhaji Muhammad Na’iya Makarfi.

“He is survived by two wives, many children, grand children and great grand children.

Among his children is senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, former governor of Kaduna state and former chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party.

“He has been buried according to Islamic injunctions.”