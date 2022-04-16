From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The former National Organizing Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Col Austin Akobundu (rtd) has declared interest to contest the Abia Central Senatorial seat.

Akobundu’s aspiration, yesterday, received the endorsement of traditional rulers and PDP political stakeholders from Isiala Ngwa South Local Government.

If Akobundu succeeds, he would be replacing former governor of the State and current senator representing the zone at the red chamber of the National Assembly, Chief Theodore Orji.

Addressing the traditional rulers at Omoba as part of his consultation of critical stakeholders of the district, Akobundu said he knew the significance of according respect to the traditional institution, hence the essence of the visit, adding that he will not neglect them if elected as Senator in 2023.

The aspirant, a former Minister of Defence (State), explained that as a trained ex army officer, with strong military discipline, he will be accountable to his constituents, stressing that service to the people will remain his watchword if given the opportunity to represent Abia Central at the Senate come 2023. He therefore appreciated the traditional rulers for their contributions in the maintenance of peace and security in their domains.

The traditional rulers who spoke through their chairman, Eze Godwin Nwankpa described Akobundu as a seasoned administrator and credible personality who is qualified for the job, adding that they were endorsing him to take over from Senator Orji because of his track record in office as a public servant.

They lauded Akobundu for his notable roles in peace and security of the nation as well as the growth of the PDP, while assuring him of their continued support.