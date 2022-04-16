The aspirant, a former Minister of Defence (State), explained that as a trained ex army officer, with strong military discipline, he will be accountable to his constituents, stressing that service to the people will remain his watchword if given the opportunity to represent Abia Central at the Senate come 2023.
He therefore appreciated the traditional rulers for their contributions in the maintenance of peace and security in their domains.
The traditional rulers who spoke through their chairman, Eze Godwin Nwankpa described Akobundu as a seasoned administrator and credible personality who is qualified for the job, adding that they were endorsing him to take over from Senator Orji because of his track record in office as a public servant.
They lauded Akobundu for his notable roles in peace and security of the nation as well as the growth of the PDP, while assuring him of their continued support.
Leave a Reply