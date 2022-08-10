From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Forum of non-Serving Senators has congratulated former Senator Yisa Braimoh (SYB) ahead of his 80th birthday celebration on Friday, August 12.

The forum, in a congratulatory letter to Senator Braimoh, who represented Edo North senatorial district in the 6th National Assembly, described him as a great inspiration to humanity.

The letter signed by Dr Emeka Donald Wachukwu reads in part:

“PDP non-serving Senators rejoice with you distinguished Senator as you celebrate your 80th birthday. You have been a great inspiration to humanity and your legacies of service to our country Nigeria cannot be overemphasised.”

In a similar goodwill message, the former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase, described Senator Braimoh’s brilliance in the articulation of governance, public administration and political engineering as remarkable.

“Beyond this, your de-tribalised disposition, patriotism, broad natural reach, humility selflessness, principle, and firm vision for a strong and prosperous nation stand you out as a national revelation, an indefatigable icon and worthy influence point in the discourse on true leadership,” Arase stated.

His old boys, Igbobi College Old Boys Association (ICOBA) recalled his giant strides as a student in Oluwole house donning the colours of the school as a member of the football team (The Rockets) first-XI.

In a congratulatory message by its president, Olumuyiwa Kinoshi, ICOBA described Braimoh as a successful businessman, politician and a quintessential gentleman, a jolly good fellow and an old Igbobian and a noble Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Senator Braimoh who turns 80 this Friday has disclosed plans to celebrate his 80th birthday with the less privileged at an orphanage home in Abuja, in keeping with his age-long tradition.

Braimoh who is the Seriki Muslumi of Afenmai Land in Edo State and the Ininame of Ihievbe Kingdom was also a member of the 2014 National Conference, where he made immense contributions to the development of the country.

In a statement in Abuja, Senator Braimoh said he has chosen to mark this birthday and his accomplishments by offering support to and sharing fellowship with the children of an Islamic Care home, Halal Children’s Orphanage located at Life Camp, Abuja.

Although the event was supposed to hold in his own community of Edo North, in Edo State, it was later shifted to Abuja for obvious security reasons.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Braimoh represented Edo North Senatorial District, at the Senate and was also a member of the 2014 National Conference, where made immense contributions to the development of his father’s land.

The ceremonies will commence with a comprehensive Muslim Prayer at his Asokoro residence at 10 am.

It will be followed by a visit by Senator Braimoh, his family members and invited guests and friends to the Halal Children’s Orphanage home, during which he will present his speech, gift items and donations, including scholarships to students of the home.

Highlights of the ceremony at the orphanage home also include the cutting of the cake by the celebrant, Islamic recitation and games by the children of the home.

Thereafter, guests will depart life camp to the Abuja residence of the PDP stalwart for entertainment and further refreshment.