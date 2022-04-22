From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Mr Vita Abba, has declared his intention to contest for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal constituency seat in the National Assembly in 2023 general election on the platform of PDP.

Abba, a national honour of Officer of the Niger (OON) while making the

declaration in Nsukka on Friday, at the party secretariat in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State assured party members and his supporters of his effective and quality representation if elected to serve in the House of Representatives.

He served as state chairman of the party from 2007 to 2015 and now is seeking to replace the incumbent, Mr Patrick Asadu, who has been in the House of Representatives since 2007.

He told party leaders and his supporters who thronged the venue of the declaration, that he would not castigate or criticise the incumbent or any of the contestants but to present himself as a patron of the party in the state and one who served and worked tirelessly for the victory, unity and survival of the party in the state.

The Ex-PDP chairman who is popularly known as ‘Onwa Nsukka’ promised to continue from where Asadu the incumbent will stop in 2023 to attract more democracy dividends and also join hands with state, local governments and stakeholders for the overall development of the constituency.

“I’m here today to formally declare my intention to represent the good people of Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal constituency at the National Assembly under the platform of our great party, PDP.

“As one who served the party honourably, supported and ensured the dominant of the party in the state and currently the patron of the party, I believe this is the right time for members to pay me back.

“Those of you I mentored politically, made councilors, made party official at various levels, this is the time I need your support, I am appealing to all of you to pay me back with your support.

“My record as party chairman in Enugu State speak for itself, PDP under my watch recorded many achievements as well as improved internal party democracy,” he said.

Abba said further that legislative representation is a serious business that requires a committed and grassroots person who will champion the welfare of his constituents and also contribute to national development of which he is qualified for.

He stressed that in the interest of fairness, justice and equity it’s the turn of Nsukka people to produce next House of Rep member in Nsukka/Igboeze-South federal constituency in 2023.

“Asadu the incumbent, from Igboeze-South is in his fourth tenure as he has been there consecutively for four times (16 years) since 2007, therefore the most honourable thing for him is to drop ambition to return to the great chamber and support a candidate from Nsukka LGA,” he said.

The Chairman of VEE-TEK Group, an electronic engineering company however warned against political thuggery stating that his “ambition is not worth anybody’s blood.

Responding, Mr Fabian Onah, PDP Nsukka LGA Chairman welcomed Abba to the party office and promised that the party would ensure equal playing ground for all aspirants in the forthcoming primaries for the 2023 general election.

“As a Party official, we are open to all contestants and would ensure that all candidates are given equal opportunity without any discrimination before and during the party primaries,” he said.

The declaration was attended by PDP wards officials from Nsukka LG, friends and supporters of the former state party chairman.