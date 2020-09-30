A former Zonal Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West, Rev Bunmi Jenyo has predicted victory for the party’s governorship candidate in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede.

He said the current developments in the state indicate that the people are tired of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ready to support the PDP.

Jenyo, who said this in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Akure, added that the popularity and acceptability of the PDP candidate indicate that he is the preferred choice of the voters.

“The PDP will win Ondo State governorship election landslide over the ruling APC. All indications have shown that Eyitayo Jegede will defeat the outgoing governor, Rotimi Akeredolu with a wide margin because the people of the state, just like Edo, have rejected the APC”, he said.

He said Jegede’s track record as a commissioner for eight years during the administration of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko will also be an added advantage for him in the governorship election.

He debunked accusations that he is opposed to Jegede’s candidature, and described the rumour as the handiwork of opponents of the PDP.

“Those making the derogatory claim are some disgruntled elements who have become jittery over the soaring popularity I enjoy across the South West in my re-election bid as the Zonal Secretary of the party,” he stressed.