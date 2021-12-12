From Magnus Eze, Enugu

THE Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has said that its immediate past President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo is an iconic Igbo fighter who used his position to unite NdIgbo, the world over.

In a tribute to Nwodo on his 69th birthday, yesterday, President General of Ohanaeze, George Obiozor also described his predecessor as one of the most outstanding Igbo quintessence, a colossus and democratic archetype.

A statement by National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Alex Ogbonnia said that Obiozor expressed immense delight with the accomplishments of Nwodo during his tenure as his predecessor, in spite of the obvious challenges.

According to him, “Obiozor cherishes with nostalgia the distinctive, exciting, pleasant and formidable organizational acumen with which Nwodo united all Igbo of diverse persuasions.

“It is the prayer of all the organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide that the Prince of Ukehe will celebrate many more fruitful years in robust health and prosperity.”

Ohanaeze noted further that Nwodo is an exemplar of a profile in courage, frontierism, intellect, profound insight, team spirit, oratory, sagacity, social renown and patriotism.

In all the positions Nwodo had held, Ohanaeze commended him for discharging all his official functions creditably with enviable elegance and public acclamation.

The statement noted further that his sterling qualities had earned Nwodo several positions that he has held including the President of the Students Union, University of Ibadan, Special Assistant to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Minister of Aviation among others.

