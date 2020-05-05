Former executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCCM), Tor Uja, has suggested a more coordinated approach in tackling the COVID -19 pandemic.

“There must be a closer working relationship between the federal and the state governments and I think the task forces are the great instruments through which this can be achieved,” he told spoke newsmen in Makurdi, Benue State.

He urged the state task forces to sustain regular reports to the national task force in order to enhance closer monitoring of what is going on in every part of the country so that collective decisive steps are taken to stem the tide.

He lauded the efforts by the federal and state governments, the sacrifice of medical workers, the media as well as the Christian community and called for sustainability and upgrading until the pandemic is overcome.

The former NCCM scribe noted that with the country’s huge population and the fatalities so far recorded, it was clear that outstanding successes have been recorded in tackling the global health challenge in the nation.

“We need to transfer our experience to the world, to let them know what we’re doing to make our fatality so low and to make even our infection this low.

At every point despite our successes, we keep looking out to other parts of the world for solutions they are adopting and they are not working and then we abandon our own solutions that are working,” he said.