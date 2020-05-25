Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Governor of Plateau State Jonah David Jang has applauded the decision of the National Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the appointment of the last Exco as Caretaker Committee in Plateau State after the expiration of their tenure.

The ex-governor saluted what he called the ‘courage’ of the National Working Committee of the PDP for taking the decision which would further deepen the acceptability not the party in the state.

Jang, the Board of Trustee member (BoT) of the PDP, in a statement signed by his Media Consultant, Clinton Garuba, refuted claims published by an online medium and described it as fake news.

‘The attention of Senator Jonah David Jang has just been drawn to a false report by a discredited online news medium Universal reporter who over time has continued to publish fake news especially as it relates to happenings on the Plateau.

‘We have in the past ignored all this fake news and the sponsors; however, we have decided to respond to his latest story which is intended to mislead the very few who still read his concocted write-up.

‘In the light of the above, we wish to state categorically that Senator Jonah David Jang welcomed the decision of the NWC of the PDP in appointing members of the last exco as a caretaker committee after the expiration of their tenures, we salute the courage of our great party in taking that decision which could only have been done by divine wisdom because doing otherwise would have thrown up a greater challenge,’ the statement read.

He noted that there has never been a time that the former governor has shut his door against the Chairman of the State Caretaker Committee of the party in the state, Hon Yakubu Gwott Chocho.

Jang said that PDP in Plateau State is a united family that has remained steady and focused towards reclaiming power in 2023.

He called on all party faithful who have genuine complaints to approach the party with their concerns, saying the PDP has a robust conflict resolution mechanism.