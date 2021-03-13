From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Jos District Society, and former Permanent Secretary, Plateau State, Isaac Wadak, has described the former Governor of the state, Senator Jonah David Jang, as a symbol of minority struggle in Nigeria.

Wadak, in a statement rejoicing with Jang on the occasion of his 77th birthday, said the elder statesman has mentored younger people who are impacting lives positively in society.

‘To many of us, you stand out as a symbol of minority struggle, custodian of our beliefs and a mentor on issues that border on the growth of the future generation and women empowerment in Nigeria.

‘The pursuit of these virtues has been grossly misunderstood by many and or some who just choose to be oblivious of them.

‘But to the few of us who understand, we will cherish these attributes for the rest of our lives and live it. Congratulations, Sir, on your 77th birthday and [we] wish you many happy returns,’ Wadak’s statement read.

He expressed gratitude to God for Jang’s sound health and his protection, saying he will continue to stand with the ex-governor on minority issues.