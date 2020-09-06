Gyang Bere, Jos

Former member of the House of Representatives, and former speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. George Daika has been declared winner of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP bye-election primary to fill in the vacant seat for the Plateau South Senatorial District.

This followed the successful and peaceful conduct of the bye-election primary held on Saturday at the Royal Comfort Hotel Shendam, Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Chairman of the PDP electoral panel and Senator representing Abia North, Mao Ohuabunwa who announced that result said George Daika pulled a total of 434 votes to beat Hon. Mike Dapianlong who scored 199 votes.

He said Barr. Philip Isa scored 18 votes, Chrysantus Dawam scored 5 votes while Jafaru Damulak withdrew few hours to the primary election.

“Hon. Gorge Daika having scored the highest votes in the PDP primary election has been declared winner and return as flag bearer of the party in the senatorial bye-election.”

Sen. Ohuabunwa said a total of 660 delegates were accredited for the election while 4 votes were declared invalid.

He appreciated the delegates for their peaceful conduct and urged them to continue in that direction ahead of the senatorial bye-election.

Sen. Ohuabunwa thanked all the aspirants for their maturity during and after the exercise and stressed that there is no winner or loser in the contest, as it is victory for all.

In an acceptance speech, the winner of the PDP primary bye-election George Daika appreciated the delegates for supporting him to emerge as the PDP flag bearer and appealed to aggrieved members to close ranks in the interest of the party.

Meanwhile, a one time member of the Plateau state House of Assembly representing Qua,an-Pan South, Hon. Mike Dapianlong, who lost the primary election assured that other aspirants will support the flag bearer of the party.

The State PDP chairman, Chris Hassan described the PDP bye-election as transparent and peaceful.