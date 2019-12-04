Former players of Sunshine Stars, Sunshine Queens, Rising Stars and Rising Queens, yesterday, in Akure, Ondo State, disrupted the training session of Sunshine Stars FC, over the non-payment of their sign-on fees.

The ex-players chased members of the team away from the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure.

Former Sunshine Queens player, Esther Michael, told journalists that she got injured while playing for the club, but was abandoned to her fate.

Michael added that she had remained without a job since sustaining a career-threatening injury five years ago while playing for the club.

She disclosed that no form of help came from the management of the Ondo State Football Agency since that period.

She said: “For almost five years after I was injured and spent my entire earnings on treating myself, I have had no job. We are, therefore, appealing to Ondo State Government to help us out.