Chinelo Obogo

The immediate past Managing Director of Polaris Bank Limited, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru has emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the October 31 by-election in Lagos East Senatorial District.

Abiru, a former Lagos State Commissioner of Finance, won in the 72 wards across the five local government areas in Lagos East Senatorial with 111,551 votes during the APC primary elections on Thursday

He was elected unopposed as a sole aspirant through affirmation by 111,551 party members who were delegates during the APC direct primary elections conducted in all the 72 wards across the senatorial district.

The five local government areas in Lagos East Senatorial election where the primary elections took place were Kosofe, Ikorodu, Somolu, Ibeju-Lekki and Epe.

Declaring Abiru as the winner of the Lagos East Senatorial primary at Somolu Local Government Area, the Returning Officer and chairman of the APC Primary Election for Lagos State by-elections, Ibrahim Masari, said Abiru won through affirmation as the sole aspirant for the party’s primary through direct primary system.

APC also declared Saheed Obafemi as its candidate for the forthcoming Kosofe Constituency 11 by-election into Lagos State House of Assembly.

Masari while announcing Obafemi’s candidacy after the primaries at Kosofe Local Government Secretariat, Lagos on Thursday, said Obafemi, being the only APC aspirant polled 34,012 votes from six wards to emerge as the party’s candidate for the Kosofe II State Constituency by-election.

In his response, Abiru, said he appreciates the party, especially members of his ward for their support.

Commenting on the outcome of the primary elections, Lagos APC Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo said “With the emergence of our candidates, all is now set for APC to contest and retain the respective legislative seats.”