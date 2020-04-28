Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Former Inspector-General of Police Mr Sulaiman Abba has doled out Personal Protective Equipment ‎(PPE) worth N3 million to support Jigawa State in the control of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Making the presentation to the state government yesterday, Mr Sulaiman Abba said the fight against the pandemic has become imperative to all and sundry especially those who are well endowed to support the government by whatever means.

The former IG who hails from Gwaram local government of the State said the items that consist of face masks, hand sanitisers, hand gloves, medicated soaps and wash hand containers‎ would be shared amongst the 27 local governments of the State.

He said the gesture was made to support and protect health workers, whom he said are on the frontlines in the fight against the disease, to have adequate protection‎ from the pandemic while in the course of their duties.

While receiving the materials, the Commissioner of Health in the State, Dr Abba Zakari, said the items would be judiciously put to use as desired by the donor adding that “such support is never too small or big as the pandemic has continued to wreak havoc across the globe.”