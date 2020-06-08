Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Social critic and former Lagos State Commissioner of Police Alhaji Abubakar Tsav has died.

The social crusader reportedly died in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, after an undisclosed protracted ailment.

His personal assistant, Torkuma Uke, disclosed that Tsav died at Federal Medical Center, Makurdi, Monday afternoon.

Uke, declining to speak further on the matter, said the deceased’s family might likely issue a release on his departure later in the day.

Tsav had served as Federal Commissioner of Public Complaint Commission in Benue State for a term and was an ardent supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari.