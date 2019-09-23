Lukman Olabiyi

Retired Superintendent of Police, Mr Michael Nwokolo, has threatened to take the International Center for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) to court over allegations that he parades certificate of an unaccredited and dubious university.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos,Nwokolo, who is also the Registrar, International Academy of Forensics, said that the ICIR recent publication against him was not in good faith, rather to tarnish his reputation and good name he built many years of hard work and determination.

Nwokolo, warned that he would not condone false and malicious allegations against his personality as he has contributed immensely to his father’s land through the police Force.

According to him, he has over 40 qualifications to his credit and many awards through hard work and dedication to service.

The forensic expert lamented that the media centre failed to confirm from him before going to the Press ,and reported that his PhD in Sociology certificate from Green Hills University, Denmark, was discovered to be unaccredited.

He said: “The ICIR story, was not done properly or the writer was misled. If I have fake certificates, I will not parade them on my social media platform as a senior police of repute.

“With my qualifications and experience in my career that spanned for over 30 years, I should have been giving a fair hearing before going to the press. I am retried from the service, but not tired to offer my services to the country in the area of forensics if the need arises.

“The Green Hills University is still there for anybody to confirm if I was a student in the institution or not .

“I have many recommendation letters from the Nigeria Police Force , and some international organisations gave me various awards.

“The offices are there for anybody to confirm my story, because I will not fold my arms and watch people to destroy my reputation.

“ If ICIR had informed me and inquired from me about my certificate, I would have cleared the air. The writer did not hear from me, rather the centre went ahead to published unconfirmed information against me.

“The ICIR’s story also ,said that the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), where he was awarded upper credit in post graduate diploma in business administration, does not offer such programme.”