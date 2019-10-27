David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Former Chairman of Police Service Commission, Chief Simon Okeke has made a case for serving and retired police officers in the federation.

Chief Okeke at his country home in Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, yesterday, said that the Nigeria police officers and men were the poorest paid in Africa despite the risks they undertake in the line of duties.

He noted that the cry of the police that they were not well funded should not be overlooked, adding that the federal government should make sure that the police both serving and retired are well paid and adequate entitlements given to them as people who risked their lives to protect lives and property of the citizens and non-nationals.

“The federal government should ensure that retirees got their benefits and those still serving must be taken good care of. They deserve better treatment and I can see they almost stopped the way I took care of them. The military is well taken care of in all ramifications and the welfare of the police should be the same. Nigeria police are the poorest paid in Africa, “ he submitted.

He said that police officers and men died in the line duties and were assigned duties at nooks and crannies. He noted he was happy that the police trust fund is being introduced to assist the force.