From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, has conferred membership to a former Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba; Executive Director, Africa Polling Institute, Professor Bell Ihua; Chairman, Global Consulting Group, Dr Steve Ogidan and 86 others.

NIPSS Director General, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, announced the conferment at the graduation ceremony of the National Institute’s Senior Executive Course (SEC) 44, 2022, charged the recipients to put Nigeria first and not forget all the lessons learnt over the 10-month period of the course.

Mba served under three former Inspector Generals of Police as its image maker.

Before then, he served as spokesman for the Lagos Police Command between 2007 and 2011, then served as PPRO under IGP MD Abubakar (2012 to 2014), IGP MA Adamu (2019 to 2021), and IGP Usman Alkali Baba (2021 to 2022), before his secondment to NIPSS for the Senior Executive Course in February 2022.

Prof Ihua was recognized as one of Nigeria’s leading opinion researchers and public opinion pollsters, having previously served as CEO of the Ngozi Okonjo Iweala polling company, NOI Polls.

He has led over 300 surveys and polls over the last decade spanning thematic areas such as social cohesion, the state of internally displaced persons, motivations for Nigerians emigrating to Canada, irregular migration syndrome, emigration of Nigerian doctors and the skit-economy amongst Nigerian youths.

Ogidan has served as consultant and adviser to the Governments of Nigeria, Liberia, Uganda, Tanzania and South Africa at various times.

Since inception in 1979, NIPSS has remained Nigeria’s foremost policy think tank for bureaucrats, military officers, private sector leaders, medium to senior civil servants and policy makers.

It serves as a high-level centre for reflection, research and dialogue, where academics of excellence, seasoned policy initiators and executors, and other citizens of mature experience and wisdom drawn from all walks of life, meet to reflect and exchange ideas towards a better society.