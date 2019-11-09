Until he lost his senatorial bid in the last general election early this year, Chief Chris Uba, is regarded as the most powerful political godfather in Anambra State. But the notable chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is not clairvoyant. Perhaps, this explains why he couldn’t foresee his fast diminishing political influence in the state’s politics. In short, the former member of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s kitchen cabinet is gradually losing his groove and fast becoming a yesterday’s man. A couple of years ago, Uba, popularly called Ochiaga, was the state. He was ruthless, powerful and had heavy financial war chest. When this powerful political emperor sneezed, many caught cold. His words were law. If in doubt, the former governor and now Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige can testify. He has stayed so long with the power that he believes he is the power itself. But he was demystifed in the last election as he was trounced by oil magnate, Ifeanyi Ubah to clinch the seat of Anambra South Senatorial District. Ubah is the Chairman/CEO of Capital Oil.

The Uba family had held sway to the senatorial seat since 1999.The eldest of them all, Dr Ugochukwu Uba was the first to occupy the seat, followed by Andy Uba.

While many reasons have been adduced for Uba’s descent, his alleged greatest undoing is over-ambition. Consequently, Uba is becoming an ‘orphan’ as his political loyalists as well as disciples are deserting him in droves.