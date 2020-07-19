A former police spokesman and security expert, Dr. Uche Chukwuma, has condemned and called for proper investigation on the foiled arrest of former acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joi Nunieh, by police officers.

Chukwuma said it would have been better if Nunieh was invited to the police headquarters, instead of the attempt to arrest her like a common criminal by police personnel.

He stated: “I actually did not see any sense in that action in Joi Nunieh’s house whatever the time was. In the first place, the issue concerning Joi Nunieh and Senator Godswill Akpabio was an issue that needed to be properly investigated.

“Already, National Assembly has started investigating it. Who was it that actually invited police? That should be the question. Is the presidency or National Assembly? The person who has a case cannot be a judge in his own case. Inviting police at this point in time, I do not see sense in it”, he stated.

Similarly, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has demanded for an apology from the police hierarchy to the people of Rivers State, over the manner in which some policemen laid siege around the residence of the ex-MD of NDDC.

The chairman of NYCN in Rivers State, Chijioke Ihunwo, said the action of the police was an insult to people of the state.

Ihunwo, however, commended the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for being proactive in rescuing the former NDDC acting managing director at the home.

He expressed: “We condemn that act. We also want to tell the police that the woman has her own rights. We also know that there is an ongoing probe in the commission and the attempt to arrest her is uncalled for.

“We are calling on the Inspector General of Police to render an apology to Rivers people. Joi Nunieh has served the commission as acting managing director. It does not warrant some people who claimed to be policemen wanted to kill her”, he condemned.

The NYCN, however, threatened to stage a protest at Force Headquarters in Abuja, the former acting managing director of the commission suffers any harm.

The group tasked the authorities saddled with the power to investigate the matter to ensure that there is no sacred cow in the NDDC probe.