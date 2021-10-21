By Zika Bobby

Former Special Adviser to ex President of United States, George W. Bush on Science & Technology High Chief Engr Emeka Ken Nwabueze has joined other well meaning citizens of the United States and the rest of the world to mourn the death of former America’s Secretary of State, General Collins Powell, describing his exit as a huge loss to America in particular and the world in general.

General Powell was the frst Black US Secretary of State whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century and the early years of the 21st, died from complications from COVID-19, his family said on Facebook on Monday. He also served as Chairman of joint Chiefs of Staff. He was 84.

Nwabueze in statement made available to newsmen via online wrote: “My dear mentor and a hero with abundant legacies, General Colin Powell. I received the report of your exit with rude shock as I didn’t imagine nor expected such a sad news I had the distinct pleasure of meeting you twice while I was still with the White House.

“I can never forget that warm handshake with those massive palms of yours the first time I met you. Your smile and the brotherly look in your eyes, without saying a word to me, was so encouraging that I became more confident in myself. A year later, I named my first son after you, Kosi Colin Nwabueze.

The ex Presidential Adviser who is also the Ajie Okpalla of Ogidi ancient kingdom in Anambra State added: “So long General. You will surely be missed. Your legacy will live on. May God Almighty grant your immediate survivors, Americans and all of us that cherish your legacies the fortitude to bear your exit. May your soul RIP”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .