Former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, expressed his support the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), saying the forum remains the best platform to discuss issues affecting the country.

He stated this in Benin City after attending the thanksgiving service organised to mark the 50th birthday anniversary of Pastor Charles Osazuwa, General Overseer of Rock of Ages Christian Assembly International (RACAI).

He said the antagonism between the Southern Governors Forum and the Northern Governors Forum, arising from the former’s inaugural meeting held in Asaba last Tuesday, was uncalled for.

The former President reasoned that the coming together of all the governors in a round table to discuss and proffer solutions to issues affecting Nigeria would go a long way in helping the President to address some of the issues affecting the nation.

“Governors themselves should continue to meet, I don’t really love a situation where the northern governors will meet then the southern governors will cry foul.Then the southern governors will meet then the northern governors will cry foul, that will not help our country.

The governors through the governors forum should meet, they are the people who run this country, the President is just one person in Abuja. The states, especially in a country where the local governments are very weak, it’s the states that people fall back to. So if the governors of the states meet and dialogue, interrogate things that are good for this country, then we will move forward.”

In his remarks, Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, lauded Osazuwa for using the word of God to address Nigeria’s current challenges. Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta state commended the celebrant for using the church to impact on the lives of people.

Osazuwa enjoined politicians to make life easier for the masses.