Former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, expressed deep sadness over the unfortunate tragic death of two police officers attached to him in the car crash which occurred at the vicinity of the Abuja airport, while he was on his way out of the airport.

The former president who described the incident as painful and heart-rending stated that the sudden death of the two security details had thrown him into deep mourning.

Jonathan noted with sadness that the deceased, Inspectors Ibrahim Abazi and Yakubu Toma, were fine officers who were dedicated to their duties and service to the nation.

Two other officers sustained injuries in the accident which involved a car conveying the security men. They were rushed to a hospital in Abuja where they are responding to treatment.

The office of the former president also offered condolences to the families of the bereaved and the Police High Command.

Jonathan prayed God to grant the souls of the departed eternal rest and bless their families and the nation with the fortitude to bear the loss.

Meanwhile, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has expressed thanks to God that Jonathan escaped unhurt in the accident.In a statement via social media, Atiku wrote: “This story comes across with a rude shock. We thank God for sparing the life of President Goodluck Jonathan. But it is heart wrenching that he lost two of his aides to the auto accident. I console the immediate families of the deceased as well as President Jonathan. May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace.”