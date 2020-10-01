Kwara Government will today hold its 1st Annual Gender Equality Conference with prominent gender rights advocates, diplomats, and policy leaders drawn from across the ECOWAS subregion and beyond slated to speak.

A statement, yesterday, said the conference would be jointly hosted by Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and First Lady Dr (Mrs) Olufolake AbdulRazaq.

It is themed ‘Galvanising the will to take actions on gender equality and women empowerment’, featuring speakers such as the former Liberian leader Ellen Johnson Sirleaf; United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed and Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen.

The conference, which is a webinar, would be broadcast live on the state-owned Radio Kwara (Midland FM 99.1) and across Kwara state government’s social media handles, and on Nigeria’s only Women Radio,91.7FM.

Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim, Senior Special Assistant to Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) whose office is organising the conference, listed the speakers to include the UN Women Representative to Nigeria/ECOWAS Ms Comfort Lamptey; ECOWAS Parliament Speaker, Tunis Sidie; First Lady of Ekiti State and frontline gender advocate, Erelu Bisi Fayemi and First Lady of Sokoto State and leading gender rights campaigner, Hajiyah Maryam Tambuwal.

Other speakers are Deputy Head of Mission Of Sweden to Nigeria, Ms Anna Rääs; and World Bank Country Director Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri.

The conference would feature a high-level discussion geared towards shaping actions and policies to improve outcomes for women in the West African subregion, the statement added.

Kwara under AbdulRazaq has emerged a regional model of gender inclusion and women empowerment, with at least 56 per cent female cabinet members, roughly 50 per cent female permanent secretaries, and various government’s A-list agencies and departments headed by women.