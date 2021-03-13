Any citizen who is verified through criminal record should be allowed to carry arms and register it. For those who are nurturing concerns that it may lead to proliferation of arms, I don’t agree because when you are talking of proliferation of arms, you are talking about il- legal arms, and not those ones that are legal. Those that are to carry arms are to be licensed and registered. You license their names, to their government identity cards, to their residence with their bio-data, with their socio-economic data, and once you do that there will be no need for any anxiety. Without arms, when bandits and terrorists attack, you will be at their mercy. But when you are armed, at least you will be able to put up resistance or defend yourself.

Allowing people to carry arms in self-de- fence will also strengthen our military capability because you will have young men available for military operations in time of emergencies. The Nigeria Police, according to a recent rank- ing by the World Institute of Police Services, is the worst police in the world. So why would you want to entrust your security to the worst police in the world? Before this government came into office, we were not the worst police in the world. But now see where Buhari’s administration has led us. Before Buhari came into office, we were not the poverty capital of the world, but Nigeria is being ranked the poverty capital of the world. Before APC and Buhari took power in 2015, in the global index on terrorism, Nigeria was number four. But today Nigeria is number three. Imagine the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed saying security has improved. But if security has improved as he wants us to believe, how come Nigeria has become worse in the global index on terrorism, and Fulani herdsmen were mentioned as contributing to that ranking?