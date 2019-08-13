Former media aide of ex-president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to immediately investigate President Muhammadu Buhari, Bola Tinubu and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) based on allegations that they fabricated and spread lies to “topple’ former president, Goodluck Jonathan

Timi Frank, former deputy spokesman of the APC, had alleged the ruling party deployed propaganda to bring down the government of Jonathan.

In a statement, Omokri said: “’The confession by a former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Timi Frank, that the ruling party fabricated outright lies against former President Jonathan has not only vindicated the former leader, but has exposed the APC to be a Nazi-like propagandist organisation that used and uses fraud and economic sabotage to destroy Nigeria in its quest for power,.

‘’Recall that some of the most damaging allegations against the administration of ex-president Jonathan included that $49 billion was missing and unaccounted for from the federation account and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and that the ex-president had emptied out the excess crude account.

‘’These false allegations were made in a desperate power grab, but they led to a massive loss of confidence in the Nigerian economy, leading to capital flight. These acts of economic sabotage were deliberate and are criminal.