Boards are necessary for many reasons. Businesses are usually started by one person. Look around you and you would see that most organisations were started by one person. There must have been a time in his- tory when there was no board. But the bigger a one-man business grows, the more necessary it becomes to delegate some power of the business to management. Later on, it will become obvious that even management is not enough. As the owner, you need some people around you who can make decisions with you; or you need to bring people from outside to help you in taking decisions, even if the ownership is still small.

