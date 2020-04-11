For her enemies, they would have expected the extremely gorgeous Queen Zainab Otiti Obanor to withdraw into ignominious silence after her failed marriage with Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11. But since her union with the revered monarch hit the rock, Queen Zainab has obliterated this from her mind and moved on with her life. Rather than sulk, the pretty Queen has been spending her time and resources to impact her immediate and extended society through her Queen Zaynab Foundation. Thus like many other kind-hearted persons who have stood up gallantly to be counted during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic period, the beautiful woman has joined the growing number of privileged individuals in the country, who are complementing the efforts of governments across the country to lessen the burden on people affected by the lockdown. The Queen, through her foundation, has earmarked over N100 million —N10,000 each— to be shared to 10,000 people across Nigeria, towards alleviating the biting hunger they may experience during the lockdown and after.

Spotlight gathered that already thousands of less privileged Nigerian families have been reached and given the money. “We hope by providing the basic needs available to these individuals the ability to stay home and not been forced to go out on the street will be lessened,” she said, adding that “this issue has shown that Nigerians have sense of community as we have seen how able and good people have come out over the last few weeks to render support to the vulnerable and less privileged. No individual can do it all but we can all collectively help those who will struggle to survive during this period. As we look forward to better days ahead, proper hygiene, self-preservation and isolation is important at this time to contain the spread of COVID-19. We are hopeful and prayerful that this pandemic will be over soon without more causality.”

Many may have only looked at the pretty ex-Olori from the prism of a socialite and party bird, but they are wrong. The light-skinned businesswoman –now based in Qatar— has also been secretly involved in philanthropic gestures. She has always seen wealth as nothing if it cannot be used for the advancement of society and mankind. Prior to this, her foundation had empowered the less-privileged children in Nigeria, regardless of their cultural and religious affiliations.