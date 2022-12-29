From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Former Rector of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi, Arc. Muhammad Sani Aliyu, mni has been appointed as the new Director of Physical Planning and Development, Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK).

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Mallam Jamilu Magaji in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on.

“The new Director who assumed duty officially on the 19th of December, 2022 was until his appointment, the immediate past Rector of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi,” he stated.

“ he added that,”the new Director holds BSc and MSc. Architecture from the University of Jos and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1985 and 1991, respectively. He also attended Kaduna Polytechnic where he obtained National Diploma in Architecture in 1982. Previously, Arc. Sani Aliyu attended Sami Gomo Primary School, Zuru from 1969 to 1975; Government Secondary School Zuru from 1975 to 1980 and Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto where he obtained Post Graduate Diploma in Education in 2006”.