Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tony Aziegbemi, has emerged the new chairman of the Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He defeated his closest rival, Felix Imoisil, in the contest for the chairmanship during the party’s state congress held in Benin City, with 817 to 488 votes‎.

Similarly, Mr. Hillary Osu was elected state secretary of the party with 729 votes, while his closest opponent, Omololu Ojehomon, scored 275 votes.

The state publicity secretary of the party, Chris Nehikhare, was re-elected. He polled 631 votes to defeat his opponent, Mr. Osarenren Avarenren Goodluck, who scored 126 votes.

‎Speaking shortly after he was declared the winner, Nehikhare told journalists that the election marked a new dawn for the party in the state.

“The party is going to sit down to draw a strategy on how to move forward.

“The difference is that we are going to do things better, faster, sharper and (be) more people-oriented and focused.

“It is a new dawn for the party and we are going to sit down and plan but don’t forget it is a new chairman, we are going to work according to his dictate.

‎”His style may be different from that of Dan Orbih, but we have to complement each other and make sure that Edo people respond to whatever message we give out,” he said.