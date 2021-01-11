Tragedy has struck former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Babangida Nguroje, as he lost seven members of his family in a road crash on Saturday night.

They were said to be returning to Abuja from Nasarawa State when the accident occurred.

Involved in the accident were two direct sisters of the former lawmaker and four children. They were reportedly returning to Abuja from a trip to Taraba when the tragic incident occurred.

In a statement, President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with the family of the deceased.

“I am lost for words to describe such multiple deaths in a single car accident in which family members perished,” the president said in a statement, Garba Shehu, his spokesman, issued on his behalf.

“I received the news of this tragedy with deep shock and grief, and wish to express my heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with you at this trying and painful moment.”

He prayed to God to forgive the gentle souls of the deceased persons and comfort those they have left behind.