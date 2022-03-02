From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Minority leader and member representing Bende North state Constituency, Abia House of Assembly, Hon Chijioke Chukwu has condemned the setting ablaze of the house of the former member who represented Bende federal constituency in the lower chambers of the National Assembly, Hon Nnenna Ukeje.

This is even as Hon Chukwu has called for a thorough investigation into the incident to unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday, set the family house of the former Reps member, at Alayi in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, on fire. The sitting room and two vehicles were destroyed in the fire incident.

Reacting, Hon Chukwu who said he received the news of the incident with shock, condemned it in strong terms.

“I call for a thorough investigation to be carried out into the incident, to ensure that the perpetrators of such heinous crime are made to face the law”.

“I condemn in strong terms, this wicked act on our daughter, as such is not in the character of the people of Bende”.

He callled on traditional rulers, the local government Chairman, Abia State government and security agencies to ensure that peace is restored to the community.