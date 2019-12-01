Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Member of the House of Representatives and Board member, Nigeria Football Federation, Hon. Suleiman Yahaya Kwande escaped death on Saturday when his car somersault severally into the bush along forest road in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Suleiman, a son of former Nigeria Ambassador to Switzerland, Alh. Yahaya Kwande and a two term Member of the House of Representatives was said to have being driving from Abuja to Jos on Saturday when the incident occurred.

He was said to have being driving a Lexus Jeep with registration number Nig Football FED NFF-06 A when the tire burst and somersaulted into the bush.

In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Usama Jaafar said: “Join me in appreciating God Almighty for preserving the life of Hon. Dr. Suleiman Yahaya Kwande, former member of the House of Representatives and Board member of Nigeria Football Federation who was involved in a ghastly accident.

“Dr. Kwande was driving from Abuja to Jos when the incident Occurred along Forest Road in Riyom LocL Government Area of Plateau State where the car somersaulted into the bush and damage.”

He said Dr. Kwande survived the incident without injuries despite the damages on the car.

Kwande, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) delivered his Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency for President Muhammadu Buhari with over 93,800 against the opposition PDP.