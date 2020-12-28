From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former House of Representatives member for Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Dr Tony Nwoye, has distributed 10 vehicles, 317 sewing machines, and 5,500 pieces of High Target to some stakeholders in Anambra North Senatorial Zone.

Also distributed to the residents of the zone were: 200 grinding machines, 167 generators, and 2,500 bags of rice even as 2,200 persons were given cash grants at an event that took place in his Nsugbe country home, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Nwoye, who was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2017 election in the state, said that his foundation, Tony Nwoye Foundation, partnered with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to stage the event.

Nwoye said: “The next one will happen in Easter. That one is for the entire people of Anambra State. It won’t take place here in Nsugbe. It will take place in Otuocha, Nteje, Awka, or Onitsha.”