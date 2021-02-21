Former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Rowland Owie, has congratulated the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, on his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as consummate security and intelligence expert whose experience would help attenuate the potential adverse consequences of extant security crises on our nation’s development.

In a statement issued at the weekend, the Ex-Chief Whip stated: “I received with great delight the heart warming news of your very well deserved appointment as the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“As you commence your tour of duty, I am confident that this epochal recognition marks a new phase of a blemish-free and accomplished career in the service of the Almighty God and humanity.”

Recalling his long engagement with the NSCDC from its days as a volunteer group before it was transformed into a para-military agency, Senator Owie stated: “As the sponsor of the Private Member Bill that established the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the 4th National Assembly and given my close interactions with the leadership, officers and men of the Corps over the years, I am particularly elated by your emergence and you belong to to the generation of selfless officers that are ready to sacrifice their lives for our Nation.”

“My family and I heartily convey our felicitations, prayers, and best wishes on this joyous and auspicious milestone. Wishing you God’s blessings, guidance, prosperity, and abiding grace as you double down on your efforts to reposition the NSCDC.

“May the Almighty, the benevolent, grant you wisdom and guidance in the discharge of this onerous responsibility.”