The mother of former Senate leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN), Madam Regina Achi Nentui, is dead.

She died on Wednesday, July 1, at 90.

She was first female Chairman of a County Council (now Local Government) in the defunct Eastern Region; after she was elected as chairman of the then Ikom County Council (now Ikom, Boki and Etung Local Governments) on the platform of the defunct NCNC and served as such from 1960-1963.

Also the late madam Regina was among the first women from old Ikom (now Ikom, Boki and Etung Local Government Areas) of Cross River State to receive western education.

She spent many years as a teacher with the Roman Catholic Mission before transferring to the Civil Service of the then South Eastern State (now Cross River and Akwa Ibom States) in 1968 during the Nigerian Civil War as a social worker and established the Remand Home in Ogoja.

She is survived by three biological sons, Chief Kenneth Effa, a retired Executive Director, Bank of Industry, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba CON, SAN, former Senate Leader and former Chairman, NDDC and Roy Ndoma-Egba a Development Specialist and former Special Adviser in the Cross River State Government, many grand children and great grand children.

Her step children include Professor Rowland Ndoma-Egba, the entire Ndoma-Egba clan and many more.

Earlier, Ndoma-Egba lost his mother-in-law, Mrs.Ethel Onono. She died on June 5, two weeks short of her 85th birthday.