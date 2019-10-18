Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Over 300 men and women including widows drawn from the nine local government areas that make up the Benue South Senatorial district on Friday received social empowerment tools from former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark.

The items including hospital beds, generators, grinding and sewing machines were distributed to beneficiaries drawn from the nine local government areas of Ogbadibo, Ohimini, Okpokwu, Oju, Obi, Otukpo, Ado, Apa and Agatu.

Speaking while distributing the items at his residence in Otukpo, Senator Mark enjoined the beneficiaries to put the equipment to maximum use to improve their wellbeing and by extension help their neighbours and communities conquer poverty in the land.

The former Senate President who was represented by his wife, Helen noted that the project was facilitated by the Sustainable Development Goals under its 2018 programme to help alleviate poverty in communities.

He restated his commitment to continue to contribute to the wellbeing and development of Benue State and Nigeria at large in or out of public office.

He disclosed that in his 20 years sojourn in the Senate, he strove to impact positively on the lives of the people and communities, chief of which is the facilitation of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo ( FUHSO) soon to commence Academic activities, the Loko/Oweto road and bridge projects linking Benue, Nasarawa and Abuja, multi purpose Dam situated at Otobi -Ankpa as well National Open University of Nigeria(NOUN) Otukpo study centre among others .

Mark also promised to champion the course of peace and unity at all times saying that more than anything else, Nigeria needs peace and unity now.

Earlier while declaring the occasion open, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue, Sir John Ngbede appreciated Senator Mark for always attending to the needs of the less privileged in the society.

Ngbede maintained that Mark’s quality representation especially as presiding officer in the Senate for eight uninterrupted years remain a reference point in the contemporary political history of Nigeria.

Some of the beneficiaries; Mrs Mary Opinta and Veronica Onche who spoke with our correspondent commended Mark for adding value to their lives through the empowerment program even as they promised to put the equipment into maximum use to help address the challenges facing their families .