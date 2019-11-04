Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A former Senator for Enugu North Senatorial District between 1999 and 2007, Senator Fidelis Okoro, has dragged the Police Service Commission, the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, ºbefore the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, over the alleged killing of his son, Mr John Chukwuemeka Okoro, by a police officer, Mohammed Yusuf.

The 31- year-old late Chukwuemeka Okoro, was alleged to have been shot by a policeman in Gudu area of Abuja on August 11, 2014

According court documents, the incident occurred when the deceased, who just came back from London then where he was studying Business Administration, was relaxing and having fun with his friend, Mr Sunny Black.

In the suit number FHC/ABJ/C5/1165/2019 filed by J.K Ikwegbue the plaintiff is claiming N3 billion as damages against the defendants, who allegedly shot the late Chukwuemeka Okoro .

The defendants are the Police Service Commission (1st Defendant), the Inspector General of Police (2nd Defendant), the Nigerian Police Force (3rd Defendant) and Mr Mohammed Yusuf (4th Defendant), an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) with Force No. AP/No 79224, who allegedly shot John Chukwuemeka Okoro to death.

In addition, the plaintiff is also praying the Human Right Court to grant the following, “ to mandate/direct the 2nd and 3rd Defendants to immediately arraign/charge the 4th Defendant before a court of competent jurisdiction for alleged offence of murder.

“That the court should mandate the 2nd and 3rd Defendants to pay the plaintiff N3 billion as compensation/damages for unlawful murder of Mr John Chukwuemeka Okoro, son of the plaintiff.

N100m be granted as special damages for the ill-health of the plaintiff which was caused by the actions of the 4th Defendant.

He further asked that N20m be awarded by the court as cost of the suit to the plaintiff.

In his supporting affidavit, averred that the PSC was set up by the Federal Government of Nigeria and saddled with the responsibility, among other things, to appoint persons to offices (other the Inspector General of Police) in Nigeria Police Force and to dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over any person holding the office in the Nigeria Police.