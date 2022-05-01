From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Former Senator for Ebonyi Central Senatorial District ,Chief Paulinus Igwe Nwagu, has declared his ambition to contest the governorship of Ebonyi State and to succeed Governor David Umahi in 2023.

Igwe who is also a former member of the House of Representatives said he will contest the election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP).

Igwe who made his intention known at a press conference in Abakaliki on Sunday, explained that he joined the gubernatorial race because of his desire to rescue the state and to restore her dignity as the Salt of the Nation.

He promised to reform the state civil service, revive the economy and to also ensure massive empowerment of Ebonyi people if elected Governor in 2023.

“One of my priorities as your Governor if elected ,is to reform the civil service . As the engine room of government ,the administration of the civil service will be structured to the target of international laws. Salaries, pensions and gratuities will be given a first line charge . Nobody will again shortchange those qualified for promotion and leave allowances. Every civil servants will get what is due for him/her because wages is the reward of a labourer, I did it as a local government Chairman which earned me Enyiwauzor 1 of Ebonyi State by NULGE” he said.

He appealed to delegates of the opposition People’s Democratic party (PDP) to nominate him to fly the flag of the party and win the governorship election in 2023.