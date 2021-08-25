From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The dragnet of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has caught up with a 96-year-old retired soldier, Pa Joseph Owherhi, in the Suleja area of Niger State.

Operatives of the agency arrested the Nonagenarian and father of 50 children from eight wives was arrested in his house located at Rafin Sanyi, in Suleja, for dealing in illicit drugs.

Specifically, a statement by the anti-graft agency, yesterday, said Owherhi was nabbed last Saturday with three kilograms of skunk, based on credible intelligence.

The statement signed by the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said the suspect has confessed living on the illicit trade since he retired from the military in 1982.

In the same vein, four trans-border drug traffickers have been arrested in Adamawa state, while attempting to cross the land border on motorcycle in Kolere village, Mubi North LGA to Cameroon, last Sunday, with packs of Tramadol concealed inside noodles cartons.

The suspects include Ibrahim Aliyu; Umar Mohammed; Aliyu Adamu and Usman Adamu. Narcotic officers had during a raid the previous day arrested a drug dealer, Chimezie Okorie, at Layin ‘Yan Gwanjo, Mubi market, where assorted drugs such as 23kg of Tramadol and 32kg of Diazepam injection were recovered from him.