From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Erstwhile Speaker of the Imo State 8th Assembly, Lawman Duruji has been abducted by Gunmen.

It was l gathered that Duruji was kidnapped at Ehime Mbano Local Government Area on Saturday at Oriagu while returning from a social function.

When contacted, the Police spokesperson for the command, Micheal Abattam, said that the command was on the trail of the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, in a space of 48 hours, a businessman in Owerri, popularly known as Ezzybee, was kidnapped on Sunday while on his way to watch a local football match.

Also kidnapped is the wife of an ex chairman of Okigwe LGA, and the commandant – General of the Imo Community Watch , Mr Frank Onwunere. Also, unidentified person was kidnapped at Okwelle junction in the Onuimo LGA of the state.

Similarly, another unidentified persons were abducted at Umbomiri junction in the Mbaitoli and Amaraku in the Mbano LGAs of the state.

But, Abbattam Michael disclosed that one of victims who was kidnapped at Ubomiri had been rescued by the police.