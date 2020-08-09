Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected a new executive with a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Alwell Asiforo Okere as the Chairman and Chief Obinna Nwachukwu as deputy.

The new party chairman polled a total of 2,105 votes while his deputy, Obinna Nwachukwu garnered 2,051 votes with David Iron returned as the state secretary of the party.

Addressing party faithful at the end of the state congress held at the Umuahia Township Stadium, Abia State Governor and leader of the party in the State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu congratulated the newly elected PDP State executive and working committee on their emergence.

He also thanked the chairman of the Electoral Committee and his team for a job well done and reminded the incoming executive of the PDP that the party is one family.

The governor called on aggrieved members of the party to seek redress within the available channels in the party.

Announcing the results, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Kenneth Okon thanked the governor for his patience and appreciated the delegates for conducting themselves accordingly.